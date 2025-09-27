Menu
App cab launched in Kolkata exclusively for women

Named UMA, every such vehicle will be driven by women, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including real-time GPS tracking and in-app SOS button for immediate help.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 17:15 IST
Published 27 September 2025, 17:15 IST
