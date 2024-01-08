Attack on ED officials: Agency accuses WB cops of filing FIR under bailable sections

Kolkata: The row over the attacks on ED teams in West Bengal escalated with the agency on Monday saying that the state police registered an FIR only under bailable and non-scheduled offences in the incident in Sandeshkhali and has not provided a copy of the complaint to it.

It said a 'similar incident' again happened with its team on January 5 as the crowd attacked its officials during the arrest of TMC leader Shankar Adhya in Simultala Bongaon of North 24 Paraganas district despite local police being informed of the ED action. An FIR has been filed in this incident too but a copy is awaited, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.