Bengal BJP supporters stage protest in front of party office

BJP state spokeperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "This is not the culture of BJP. No such act of indiscipline will be tolerated. We will take appropriate action at the right time."

TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "With the entry of turncoats like Suvendu Adhikari in BJP, who are not integrated with the ideology of BJP and joined the party for self interests, the loyal old timers are feeling left out and ignored. More such cases of infighting within BJP will come to the fore in coming days."