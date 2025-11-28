Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal government begins uploading Waqf property records to central portal

The Centre has asked the states to upload information on all "undisputed" Waqf properties by December 6, prompting the state administration to start the data-entry process immediately, he added.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 10:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 10:45 IST
India NewsWest BengalWaqf

Follow us on :

Follow Us