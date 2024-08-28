Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose accuses TMC of using 'disproportionate' force on protesters

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday accused the Trinamool Congress government of insulting the national flag and of using disproportionate force on the “peaceful protesters”, who wanted to march towards the state secretariat building to seek justice for the recent rape and murder of a young doctor.

The governor told ANI at the Raj Bhavan in the evening that he was watching the situation, which was “far from normal”, and made his inference.

His remark came in light of state BJP heavyweight and the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari's comment, which urged him to recommend to the Union Government imposition of President’s Rule in the state.