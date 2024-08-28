Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose accuses TMC of using 'disproportionate' force on protesters

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday accused the Trinamool Congress government of insulting the national flag and of using disproportionate force on the “peaceful protesters”, who wanted to march towards the state secretariat building to seek justice for the recent rape and murder of a young doctor.
The governor told ANI at the Raj Bhavan in the evening that he was watching the situation, which was “far from normal”, and made his inference.
His remark came in light of state BJP heavyweight and the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari's comment, which urged him to recommend to the Union Government imposition of President’s Rule in the state.
“Right at the moment, I have difficulties in making my decisions public. The gravity of the situation is such that all players in public life feel like coming together and challenging the irresponsible behaviour of the government,” Ananda Bose told the news agency.
“Today on the streets,” he added, “the government has insulted the national flag, national sentiments, the nation, and the people of Bengal"
He was apparently referring to the lathi charge, the firing of tear gas shells, and the use of water cannons on the protesters, some of whom were waving the national flags.
Bose had several run-ins with Banerjee and the state government led by the Trinamool Congress in the past.
