Bengal Governor intervenes in Visva-Bharati university plaque row, wants correction

Kolkata/Santiniketan: Even as a TMC demonstration against the omission of Rabindranath Tagore’s name from plaques installed at Visva-Bharati to mark it being declared a global heritage site by UNESCO threatened to become a major political issue, it is learnt that West Bengal Governor C V Anand Bose, who is also the rector of the varsity, has intervened and demanded an explanation from the vice-chancellor.