Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal Governor to lead search operation at Raj Bhavan for “arms” post TMC MP's allegations

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee had on Saturday accused Bose of 'sheltering BJP criminals' inside the Raj Bhavan and 'arming them with bombs and guns'.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 10:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 10:47 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCRaj Bhavansearch operation

Follow us on :

Follow Us