Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari suspended from Assembly for ruckus

<p>Kolkata: The West Bengal assembly witnessed a ruckus on Tuesday as the BJP legislators protested against a comment by a minister of the Trinamool Congress on the Indian Army personnel dismantling a makeshift podium of the ruling party set up in an area owned by the Ministry of Defence.</p>.<p>Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), was suspended for the remaining days of the special session of the assembly after he led the party legislators in protesting against a comment of the education minister, Bratya Basu. Adhikari led the BJP MLAs in staging a walkout after Speaker Biman Banerjee suspended him.</p>.<p>"When the Army dismantled our stage yesterday, it reminded me of the Pakistani Army firing in Dhaka on March 25, 1971. It also reminded me of the sacrifices made by people who laid down their lives to protect our language and identity," Basu said.</p>.<p>Basu's comment came a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of making the Army dismantle the podium, which the TMC had set up to protest the alleged atrocities against Bengali-speaking migrant workers in the states ruled by the saffron party.</p>.<p>The Maidan in Kolkata is under the control of the central government. The podium, according to sources, was dismantled as the TMC had already overshot the period for which it had been granted permission to hold the event.</p>.<p>Basu's comment in the assembly prompted Adhikari and the other BJP leaders to accuse him of equating the Indian Army and the Pakistan Army. Adhikari demanded that Basu's comment be expunged, which the speaker rejected.</p>.<p>"I was suspended because I protested against Basu's defamatory remarks against the Indian Army. We want those remarks to be expunged. How can a minister compare the Indian army with that of the Pakistan Army?" Adhikari said. "The TMC and its leaders have proved that they are agents of Pakistan... I am proud that I have been suspended for protesting against attempts to defame the country," he said.</p>