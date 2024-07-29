Bengal minister moves special notice in Assembly on Mamata's alleged humiliation in NITI Aayog meeting

Kolkata: West Bengal minister Manas Bhunia on Monday moved a special notice in the Assembly stating it was a matter of serious concern that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's microphone was "switched off" in the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on July 27 when she was speaking on behalf of the state.
Banerjee on Saturday claimed that she was humiliated as she was not allowed to speak at the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi.
The West Bengal CM had alleged that her microphone was switched off within five minutes into her speech for which she staged a walkout.
Moving the special notice, Bhunia, the Water Resources Investigation and Developmen minister said it was against the spirit of cooperative federalism which has now relegated to switching off the microphone.
Bhunia said that the House expressed its anguish over the treatment meted out to the chief minister during the course of the NITI Aayog meeting.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators condemned the alleged humiliation faced by the chief minister in the NITI Aayog meeting on July 27.
Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya said CM's humiliation is also humiliation of the state.
BJP legislator Shankar Ghosh opposing the notice, said that whatever Banerjee had said to reporters after coming out of the meeting cannot be officially discussed in the assembly. He said whatever Banerjee said that was not official as she spoke outside the official meeting of NITI Aayog.
Opposing the content of the notice, BJP legislator Sikha Chatterjee said that whatever the chief minister did was premeditated and what she told the waiting journalists was "not true".
Banerjee's statement to the reporters was not in conformity with the official version of NITI Aayog, the saffron legislator said.
Later, the BJP legislators staged a walkout from the assembly saying that the chief minister will have to withdraw the statement and the reason she cited what transpired at the NITI Aayog meeting was "untrue".
Earlier, Speaker Biman Banerjee had suspended the question hour session of the assembly to facilitate discussion on the special notice.
It is absolutely proper to allow discussion on the special notice, the speaker said.
He said that the chief minister is the leader of the House (state assembly) and she had gone to the NITI Aayog meeting to discharge her Constitutional duties. Whatever happened is unfortunate because whatever the chief minister said was in the interest of West Bengal.
Published 29 July 2024, 11:13 IST