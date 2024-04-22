Bengal school jobs verdict: Former HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay calls for Mamata's resignation

Speaking to reporters here, Gangopadhyay, who resigned as a Calcutta High Court judge on March 5 to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Tamluk in Purba Medinipur district on a BJP ticket, said, "The real culprits are sitting in top positions of state administration and hiding behind their security bubble. If they have the courage and any shame left in them, they should quit their positions of power, shred their protective cover and face investigations."

"The Chief Minister deprived the qualified candidates for years and left them under unspeakable distress," he said and added, "I would have dragged her down from her chair myself if I had that kind of power." Gangopadhyay also gave a clarion call to "both Hindus and Muslims to boycott Banerjee" since "candidates belonging to both communities were affected" by the scam.