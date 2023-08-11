BJP forms 11 of 17 gram panchayats in Nandigram, says Suvendu Adhikari

The BJP in Bengal has succeeded in forming eleven out of the 17 gram panchayats in the Nandigram I and II blocks, in state’s Purba Medinipur district, party’s state leader Suvendu Adhikari tweeted on Friday.
Adhikari – Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly – is the MLA from Nandigram, the seat where Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee was also a contestant in the 2021 elections. The rural polls results for Nandigram blocks suggest the BJP leader’s strong political influence over the region that had also stood in favour of Trinamool for years.
The leader has considered the development as a “saffron surge in Nandigram”. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Nandigram for electing Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in the panchayat elections,” Adhikari stated.
He added that with the “blessings of the electorate of Nandigram”, the BJP has formed 11 out of the 17 gram panchayats in the Nandigram I & II blocks. “Other than this, we have also extended our support to like-minded members to form one more gram panchayat board in Nandigram block I,” he mentioned.
According to statistics on the state election commission portal, the BJP had won 9,990 gram panchayat seats, with Trinamool getting 44,105 seats – out of over 63,000 seats in the recent rural polls. The BJP has got 1,074 panchayat samiti seats, the Trinamool 7,855, out of around 9,700 seats. The 928 zila parishad seats had BJP getting 31, and the Trinamool 879 seats.