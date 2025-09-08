Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

BJP protests ‘Tagore photo burning’ by TMC student wing, calls it insult to Bengal’s heritage

BJP staged a protest outside Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata, accusing TMC’s student wing of burning Rabindranath Tagore’s portrait in Malda.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 14:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 14:50 IST
India NewsBJPprotestTMCSuvendu AdhikariTagore

Follow us on :

Follow Us