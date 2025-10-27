Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'Bogus gang of self-proclaimed patriots': Uddhav Thackeray tears into BJP, takes swipe at Modi, Shah

Thackeray’s statement comes in the run up to the Maharashtra mega-local bodies elections.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 16:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 16:11 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahIndian PoliticsPM ModiUddhav Thackeray

Follow us on :

Follow Us