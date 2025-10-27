<p>Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray describing the ruling saffron party as a “bogus gang of self-proclaimed patriots” - a statement which is bound to increase the political temperature of Maharashtra.</p><p>Besides, Uddhav also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.</p><p>“The BJP is a bogus gang of self-proclaimed patriots,” Uddhav said addressing a party meeting in Mumbai on Monday.</p><p>“BJP gave Atmanirbhar Bharat call but it still cannot become Atmanirbhar BJP itself; it resorts to breaking parties,” said Uddhav which was a reference to the back to back splits in the Shiv Sena and NCP and subsequent claiming of the original party by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, respectively. </p><p>Hitting out at the BJP and Election Commission, he said that in a democracy the voters elect a government, however, today the government chooses its voters. </p>.Eknath Shinde wanted Uddhav-Raj rapprochement before Shiv Sena split, claims Raut.<p>Thackeray, a key leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi-I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc, asked his party workers to carefully check the voters’ list and ensure that the bogus voters are weeded out.</p><p>Thackeray’s statement comes in the run up to the Maharashtra mega-local bodies elections. </p><p>“The deputy Shakha pramukhs should scrutinise each and every name in the list…the polling agents must keep a watch…we will not allow bogus voting to happen,” he said, adding that in case bogus voters are found they should be taken to task. </p><p>Hitting out at Modi, he said: “Shah (who was in Mumbai) said how Modi, who hailed from the family of chaiwala became the Prime Minister…yes…we (then undivided Shiv Sena) and supported him…but he imposed GST on tea…what kind of PM he is.” </p>