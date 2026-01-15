<p>Kolkata: A booth-level officer in the city and a senior citizen in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district died on Thursday, allegedly under pressure related to the ongoing SIR, police said.</p>.<p>The BLO, identified as Ashok Das, was found hanging at his residence in the Mukundapur area in the southern part of Kolkata. In the other incident, a sexagenarian died due to a heart attack at Samserganj in Murshidabad district.</p>.<p>Several deaths, including suicides, have been reported in the state in recent weeks, allegedly triggered by anxiety linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.</p>.<p>Das, an assistant teacher at Baharu High School in Joynagar, South 24 Parganas district, was declared brought dead when taken to a private hospital, a police officer said.</p>.<p>His family members alleged that he had been under "tremendous pressure" due to SIR-related work, the officer added.</p>.SIR in Karnataka: Caution buzzword for Cong, BJP in fiat to cadre.<p>"He was assigned as a BLO for Booth No. 110 at Chit Kalikapur FP School in Purba Jadavpur as part of the ongoing SIR exercise in the state," he said.</p>.<p>Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma visited Das' residence and reviewed the situation, stating that an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death.</p>.<p>In the second incident, the family of 60-year-old Putu Sheikh in Samserganj alleged that he died due to anxiety caused by SIR hearing notices.</p>.<p>"The deceased, identified as Putu Sheikh, was a resident of Rameswarpur Chachand village under Samserganj police station," a police officer said.</p>.<p>According to the family, SIR hearing notices were issued to several members, and at least one notice allegedly bore an incorrect spelling of the deceased's name.</p>.<p>On Thursday, while other family members went to attend the hearing, Sheikh remained alone at home and reportedly suffered a heart attack.</p>.<p>Police said both matters are under investigation.</p>.<p>West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 12 wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar that the SIR exercise "has already seen 77 deaths with 4 attempts to suicide and 17 persons falling sick and necessitating hospitalisation," attributing it to "fear, intimidation and disproportionate workload due to unplanned exercise undertaken by ECI".</p>