CAA will be implemented before LS polls: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed confidence on Tuesday that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be implemented before the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to PTI, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister emphasised that the CAA aimed at granting citizenship rather than revoking it, contrary to claims by some opposition parties.

"I am confident that CAA will be implemented before the Lok Sabha polls. This act is very much needed. It has been clarified time and again that this law is not against anyone but about giving citizenship to those brothers and sisters of the neighbouring countries who fled the countries for religious persecution", Chouhan said.

His assertion comes amidst earlier reports this month suggesting that the rules for the legislation would be notified 'much before' the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

Enacted by the BJP-led government in 2019, the CAA aims to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who entered India before December 31, 2014.