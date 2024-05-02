Calcutta HC satisfied at CBI probe progress in Sandeshkhali, allows NHRC to be party in the case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday expressed satisfaction with the progress of the CBI's probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

The court permitted the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to be added as a party to the case, following its application.

Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, along with Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, reviewed the CBI's report and granted the agency's request to keep the details confidential.

The court had on April 10 directed the CBI to probe the allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali and directed it to file a progress report on Thursday.

The court, which is monitoring the investigation, had also directed the central agency to probe alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into waterbodies for pisciculture after conducting a thorough inspection of revenue records and physical inspection of land alleged to have been converted.