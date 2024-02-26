JOIN US
india west bengal

Calcutta HC stays proceedings in FIR against Bengali news channel official

The official moved the high court challenging a notice by the police to appear before the investigating officer in connection with the FIR.
Last Updated 26 February 2024, 15:55 IST

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday stayed proceedings in an FIR lodged against a senior official of a Bengali news channel at Sandeshkhali police station over reporting a court proceeding.

Noting that the petitioner had with promptitude clarified the reasons for a mistake in the news disseminated and also sought an apology, Justice Kausik Chanda stayed proceedings in the FIR for 12 weeks.

(Published 26 February 2024, 15:55 IST)
