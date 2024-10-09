Home
Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into 'torture' of woman in police custody

Two petitioners, both women, alleged physical abuse by the police during their detention, the court said, while noting that a report of a jail official confirmed such act on one of them.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 02:57 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 02:57 IST
