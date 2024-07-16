Home
Calcutta High Court restrains CM Mamata Banerjee from making defamatory statements against Governor CV Ananda Bose

Justice Krishna Rao passed the order in a defamation suit against the CM by the Governor.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 July 2024, 14:09 IST

Comments

The Calcutta High Court has restrained West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee from making any defamatory statements against Governor CV Ananda Bose, reported Live Law.

Justice Krishna Rao passed the order in a defamation suit against the CM by the Governor.

More to follow...

Published 16 July 2024, 14:09 IST
