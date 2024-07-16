Calcutta High Court restrains CM Mamata Banerjee from making defamatory statements against Governor CV Ananda Bose

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/calcutta-high-court">Calcutta High Court</a> has restrained West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> from making any defamatory statements against Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-v-ananda-bose">CV Ananda Bose</a>, reported <em>Live Law</em>.</p>.<p>Justice Krishna Rao passed the order in a defamation suit against the CM by the Governor.</p>.<p><em>More to follow...</em></p>