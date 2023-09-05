Can hold dharna, freeze university funds, warns Mamata on Raj Bhavan’s 'interference'

Banerjee said that the state provides funds, makes policies, but directives are (coming) from the governor’s end. Referring to the recent change of VC at Jadavpur University, and postings of VCs at two of state’s universities, the chief minister wondered if there’s a conspiracy to let the education system collapse.

“We will not accept it. If the governor thinks that he will do everything, then an elected government is not required. I have reminded him time and again. We are elected (government), and he is conventional (head) on a nominated post,” she said.

“The state government makes policies, not you. If you interfere in colleges, universities, and if any of those operate abiding by your directives, then I will put up economic barriers,” Banerjee warned.

Here, it’s a tit for tat, no compromise, the chief minister said, adding that her government never interferes with education and added that Raj Bhavan holds on to bills passed by the state legislative assembly. Banerjee directed the education minister, and senior officials, present at the state programme to celebrate the Teachers’ Day, to fight the “battle” well.