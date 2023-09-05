Can hold dharna, freeze university funds, warns Mamata on Raj Bhavan’s 'interference'

The confrontation between the Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, and the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has hardened further. Banerjee on Tuesday warned of creating economic barriers and of holding a dharna in front of Governor House, if needed, given Governor CV Ananda Bose’s handling of state’s universities, as he feels appropriate. The issue, as Banerjee spoke, requires a “tit for tat”, “no compromise”, and the fighting out of a “battle” in the interest of federalism, and to prevent collapse of the state’s education system.
“He says he will look after schools, colleges, and universities. I say, abide by the law, and we have no objection,” the chief minister said, while she referred to the norms concerning appointment of vice chancellors. Talking of directives being given to universities from Raj Bhavan, Banerjee said that she has urged the governor, earlier, to not to engage in this manner.
Banerjee said that the state provides funds, makes policies, but directives are (coming) from the governor’s end. Referring to the recent change of VC at Jadavpur University, and postings of VCs at two of state’s universities, the chief minister wondered if there’s a conspiracy to let the education system collapse.
“We will not accept it. If the governor thinks that he will do everything, then an elected government is not required. I have reminded him time and again. We are elected (government), and he is conventional (head) on a nominated post,” she said.
“The state government makes policies, not you. If you interfere in colleges, universities, and if any of those operate abiding by your directives, then I will put up economic barriers,” Banerjee warned.
Here, it’s a tit for tat, no compromise, the chief minister said, adding that her government never interferes with education and added that Raj Bhavan holds on to bills passed by the state legislative assembly. Banerjee directed the education minister, and senior officials, present at the state programme to celebrate the Teachers’ Day, to fight the “battle” well.
If it so appears that federalism is being interfered with, and rights are being curtailed, then she will be compelled to sit on a dharna in front of the Governor House. “The reason is that I will not let the education system collapse,” she said. The education minister was asked to hold a meeting with college principals, registrars, and former VCs, who have been replaced, lately.
CM on India-Bharat issue
Banerjee said that she has heard that India’s name (in official communication) is being changed to Bharat. Referring to a presidential invite, she said the update has been made so. “We call (the country) Bharat. What’s new? In English we say India, Indian Constitution. In Hindi, it’s Bharat... There’s nothing to do anew. But, the entire world knows (us) as India.What has happened, suddenly, that today, the country’s name will also be changed,” Banerjee said.