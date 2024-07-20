Captain Thapa, who died fighting terrorists in J&K, cremated at ancestral village in Darjeeling

In a post on X, the Indian Army's Trishakti Corps said, "The valiant officer made the supreme sacrifice on 15th July 2024 while bravely fighting terrorists in Doda. Various Army and Civil dignitaries have paid their respects to the brave officer. Indian Army ensured full military honours to the departed soul."

Four army personnel, including the captain, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda.