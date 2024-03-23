CBI conducts searches at premises of former TMC MP Mahua Moitra: Officials

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted searches on the premises of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in multiple locations, including Kolkata, in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case, officials said.

Teams of the central probe agency reached Moitra's residence in Kolkata and other cities early on Saturday, informed about the search proceedings and started the operation, they said.

The CBI registered an FIR against the former TMC MP on Thursday on the directives of the Lokpal, which has instructed the agency to file a report within six months, they said.