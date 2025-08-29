Menu
india west bengal

CBI grills TMC MLA Atin Ghosh over RG Kar hospital graft case

The officers were seen carrying document files related to the case when they walked inside the house of Ghosh who is also the deputy mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 12:10 IST
Published 29 August 2025, 12:10 IST
India NewsCBIWest BengalTMC

