Homeindiawest bengal

CEC Rajiv Kumar not talking to West Bengal Guv, alleges TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee

Banerjee made the allegation while addressing the press after meeting Governor CV Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan.
Last Updated 10 April 2024, 17:32 IST

Kolkata: Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose reached out to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar regarding issues raised by his party, including permission to rebuild houses devastated by a storm in Jalpaiguri, but he was not talking to him.

Banerjee made the allegation while addressing the press after meeting Bose at the Raj Bhavan.

"The governor assured the TMC delegation on Monday that he would take up with the Election Commission the demands raised us. But for some reason, the CEC is not talking to the governor. They don't value the Constitution," he said.

Banerjee said the Election Commission denied permission to rebuild homes that were damaged by the storm as the model code of conduct was in place.

"But in neighbouring Assam, the EC has allowed the BJP-led government to work for the affected people," he claimed.

Banerjee said that he would meet the representatives of the 1,600 families whose houses were destroyed in the storm on Friday, and was considering meeting President Droupadi Murmu with the demand.

(Published 10 April 2024, 17:32 IST)
