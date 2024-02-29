Criminals calling shots in parts of Bengal has to end: Governor Bose on Shajahan Sheikh's arrest

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday welcomed the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in the Sandeshkhali case, seeing it as a potential catalyst for a new dawn of lawfulness in the state while emphasising the urgent need to incarcerate criminals wielding influence in various parts of Bengal.

Absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh was arrested in the early hours of Thursday from a house in Minakhan, around 30 km away from the island of Sandeshkhali.

"This is the beginning of an end. We have to put an end to the cycle of violence in Bengal. In parts of Bengal, the goons are ruling the roost. This must end and the gangsters should be put behind the bars," the Governor said at a press conference.

Bose maintained that the Sandeshkhali incident is only the tip of an iceberg, suggesting there is much more to it than what meets the eye.

Earlier in the day, he described the development as a potential harbinger of justice in the state.