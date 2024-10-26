Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Cyclone Dana aftermath: Causes significant damage in Odisha, Bengal; 2 deaths in WB

As Cyclone Dana weakened into a deep depression and moved westward, authorities launched extensive relief and rehabilitation efforts on a war-footing in the affected regions.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 19:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 19:13 IST
India NewsOdishaCycloneWest Bengal

Follow us on :

Follow Us