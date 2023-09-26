Declare a woman will head govt next: Congress leader dares PM Modi, says 'long wait for reservation should end'

Aradhana Misra, Congress legislative party leader of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, and spokesperson on Monday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare that a woman will be the next prime minister of the country, as immediate reservation for women couldn’t be availed, despite the passing of the women’s reservation bill.



Demanding that women’s reservation be immediately offered, in Parliament and state assemblies (as mentioned in the new legislation), Misra said that it has been a long wait that should end. When all parties, including the Congress, have offered their consent in the support of the legislation, then why should women wait to avail their right, she said.