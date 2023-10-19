Demand rises to declare Kumartuli as heritage place

"Even Baghbazar derives its name from nadir bank (the spot where the river bends) originally called as Bankbazar," he said, adding that "A place smelling history and heritage in every nook and corner has to be accorded the distinction of heritage place."

"Even like modern buildings, the fifth floor of hundreds-year-old Jhulan Bari is connected by a hanging corridor connecting two parts. A unique architectural characteristic for a building in those days which was rarely seen elsewhere," Mukherjee said.