Doctor rape-murder: Bengal govt proposes capital punishment in draft Bill

The draft Bill proposes to amend the newly passed Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 laws and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 "in their application to the state of West Bengal to enhance punishment and to constitute the framework for...expeditious investigation and trial of the heinous act of violence against women and children." In its statement of purpose the draft Bill proposes "to create a safer environment for women and children" in the state.