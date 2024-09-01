Doctor rape-murder: BJP demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation, TMC accuses saffron party of playing politics

He further questioned, "What will it take for Mamata Banerjee, the Health Minister of Bengal, to resign, so that men who are assaulting women with impunity and feeling protected start fearing the law?"

The BJP leader added, "Make no mistake, these men are running wild because Mamata Banerjee has reduced government hospitals to money-making machines, with criminal syndicates trading in everything from medicines to cadavers, hospital beds to doctor appointments. The ‘cut money’ culture gives these TMC men a license to rape and plunder."

Malviya added, "The question is: how much does Mamata Banerjee get? If Mamata Banerjee starts hanging those responsible for rapes, as she is demanding, despite the relevant provisions in the law, soon there will be no one left in the TMC." "Thanks to Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal is the most unsafe state for women. She has done nothing to enforce stringent rules and establish Fast-Track Courts to punish those accused in rape and POCSO cases," he added.