Doctor rape-murder case: Suvendu Adhikari writes to Shah, requests to forfeit medal conferred to police chief Vineet Goyal

West Bengal Legislative Assembly LoP Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him to withdraw/forfeit the President's Police Medal and Police Medal conferred upon Vineet Goyal, presently Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, ANI reported.
This comes amid the rape and murder of a female doctor at the R G Kar Hospital. The BJP has already questioned the Kolkata police's handling of the matter, and the probe is now with the CBI.
The victim's father also alleged that the cops offered him a bribe and tried to hush up the case.
More to follow...
Published 05 September 2024, 06:50 IST