<p>Kolkata: Two days after claiming that West Bengal is under "Aurangzeb's rule", the father of the Durgapur gang rape victim on Wednesday described Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a "mother-like figure" and urged her to forgive him if he had said anything wrong against her.</p>.<p>He also appealed to Banerjee to help his daughter, who hails from Odisha, get justice.</p>.<p>"Mamata Banerjee is like a mother-like figure to me. If I have said anything wrong, I ask her to forgive me. I will render countless obeisance at her feet. But I ask her to help my daughter get justice," he told television channels on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The father of the MBBS student on Monday criticised Banerjee's remarks that "women should not venture out at night", saying that he no longer felt safe in West Bengal.</p>.'Girls shouldn't go out at night': BJP, TMC spar over CM Mamata Banerjee's remarks on Bengal gang-rape.<p>"It seems Bengal is under the rule of Aurangzeb. I want to take my daughter back to Odisha. Her life comes first, career later," he had said.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the father said he would take his daughter back home once she is declared fit by the treating doctors.</p>.<p>"I have been demanding a CBI probe into this case. I think that would be good. But that depends on the state administration as well," he said.</p>.<p>The second-year MBBS student was allegedly gang-raped when she had gone out of the private medical college campus with a male friend to fetch food on the evening of October 10.</p>.<p>Police have so far arrested six people, including the friend, for their alleged involvement in the crime, which has sparked a huge political uproar in the state.</p>