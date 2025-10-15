Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Durgapur gang rape: After initial criticism, victim’s father apologies to ‘mother-like’ Mamata Banerjee

The father of the MBBS student on Monday criticised Banerjee's remarks that "women should not venture out at night", saying that he no longer felt safe in West Bengal.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 13:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 13:00 IST
India NewsCrimeMamata Banerjeerape

Follow us on :

Follow Us