ECI has given permission to Bengal government to pay ex-gratia to families affected by storm: Suvendu Adhikari

He further stated in the post that the 'Election Commission of India, on April 9, granted an exemption for the payment of ex gratia and house building from the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). This message was conveyed to the West Bengal government on the same day. Thus, there is no embargo on the release of funds for Disaster Management & Civil Defence Development, a significant portion of which is provided by the Central Government through the NDRF'.

At least five people were killed and over 200 were rendered homeless, after a sudden storm and heavy rain wreaked havoc in Jalpaiguri town and its surrounding areas on March 31.