ED raids on I-PAC | 'Did nothing wrong': Mamata over removing files; alleges BJP leaders get coal scam proceeds

<p>West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she had "done nothing wrong" by visiting the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain during an Enforcement Directorate (ED) search operation in Kolkata, asserting that she had every right to protect her party's data and act in self-defence.</p><p>"If someone comes to kill me, don't I have the right to self-defence?" Banerjee asked while addressing a protest rally in Kolkata. "What I did yesterday was nothing wrong. They tried to steal my party's data."</p><p>Banerjee was leading a protest march against the ED's searches at the residence and offices of Jain, whose political consultancy firm I-PAC works with the Trinamool Congress. The rally began from the 8B Bus Stand area and proceeded towards Hazra More, with senior party leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs and supporters participating.</p><p>Referring to the ED action, Banerjee alleged that the agency had attempted to seize Trinamool Congress strategy documents linked to the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. "During the raids at I-PAC yesterday, they tried to steal the strategy details of my party. We condemn this," she said.</p> <p>The chief minister accused the BJP-led central government of misusing central agencies for political purposes ahead of the state elections. "If someone tries to hit me politically, I get politically rejuvenated," she said.</p><p>Banerjee also alleged electoral manipulation by the BJP with the help of constitutional bodies. "The BJP won the Maharashtra elections by stealing the mandate with the help of the Election Commission. Now they want to repeat the same thing in Bengal," she claimed.</p><p>She instructed Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee to expand the party's agitation. "Let our next destination of protest be the Election Commission office," she said.</p><p>Taking aim at the BJP leadership, Banerjee claimed that senior leaders in Delhi had benefitted from alleged scams. "Senior BJP leaders in Delhi have received coal scam proceeds. I can furnish proof before the public if needed," she said.</p><p>She also alleged differential treatment by authorities. "Our MPs were assaulted during protests in Delhi, but BJP leaders get a red-carpet welcome in Bengal," Banerjee claimed.</p><p>Banerjee reiterated her confidence ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. "We will win the Bengal elections in 2026. The BJP government at the Centre will not continue till 2029," she said, adding, "After winning Bengal, we must win Delhi as well. We cannot allow the BJP to rule India."</p><p>The protest followed Banerjee's visit on Thursday to Jain's Loudon Street residence during the ED search, where she alleged the agency was attempting to seize confidential organisational material unrelated to any financial investigation.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on pleas filed by the ED and the Trinamool Congress concerning the raids on I-PAC offices in Kolkata. The matter was deferred due to commotion in the courtroom and is likely to be taken up on January 14.</p><p>The ED has sought a CBI probe into the alleged obstruction of its search operation, while the Trinamool Congress has maintained that the agency's actions were aimed at accessing sensitive election-related documents.</p>