ED raids on I-PAC | Probe agency seeks to add MHA, DoPT as parties in its plea in Supreme Court

The top court, while staying the FIRs filed in West Bengal against ED officials, also directed the state police to protect the CCTV footage of the raids.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 11:43 IST
Published 16 January 2026, 11:43 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtEDMamata BanerjeeHome Ministry

