west bengal

Election Commission strikes off over 58 lakh voters in West Bengal after SIR

The EC published the draft electoral rolls of West Bengal on Tuesday after conducting the SIR from November 4 to December 11, provisionally deleting 58,20,898 voters.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 18:22 IST
