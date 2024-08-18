For whom the bell for new 'North Bengal' state tolls

In the case of the Kamtapur movement, Banerjee graced a meeting of the Kamtapur People’s Party as recently as 2017 and created the Kamtapuri Bhasa Academy in support of a virtually non-existent language. Kamtapuri was also made an official language violating various provisions of the Constitution. Banerjee thus extended enormous support to the organisation which has been demanding separate state. She did this, even at the risk of igniting the flame for division of Bengal, apparently to create division amongst the Rajbanshis, who constitute a big chunk of voters in the northern West Bengal.