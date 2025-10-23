Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Gang filmed Kolkata woman during rape; Bengaluru police nab 3, kingpin at large

The female roommate managed to escape but two of the men tied up the two male family members in a washroom, dragged the survivor into another room on the first floor and sexually assaulted her.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 16:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 16:51 IST
CrimeKolkata

Follow us on :

Follow Us