Girl beheaded by uncle in West Bengal's Malda, people stage massive protests

Malda (WB): A 11-year-old girl has been beheaded allegedly by her uncle in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Thursday.

While the accused claimed he killed the girl as revenge for her father humiliating him and even beating him up in public several times in the past, police also suspect that she might have been raped before being murdered.

The torso and the head of the girl, who had been missing since January 29, were found in different spots in Malda city, a police officer said.

The accused, a 27-year-old man, was traced through a CCTV footage, in which he was seen with the girl just before she went missing. Her father lodged a police complaint, stating the girl went out of her house around 6.15 pm on January 29 but did not return home.

In the CCTV footage of Uttar Baluchar area, the girl was seen hopping on the motorcycle of the accused near her house.

When questioned, the accused at first gave misleading statements but later confessed to committing the crime and led the police to recover the head and the torso, the officer said.