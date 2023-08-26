HAM operators elated as Centre issues special call sign to mark Chandrayan-3 mission success

The government’s circular issued on August 23, the day Chandrayaan-3’s lander (Vikram) made a soft landing on the lunar south pole, read, 'In view of requests received for special call sign for Chandrayaan-3 mission, it was decided that valid amateur wireless station license holders can suffix 3CY in their authorised call sign as per their willingness till August 30.' 'The government released the special suffix for all HAM radio operators in the country to mark Chandrayaan-3 mission success and we are very excited about it,' secretary and founder of West Bengal Radio Club Ambarish Nag Biswas said. The club is an organisation of HAM radio enthusiasts in the eastern state.