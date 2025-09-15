'Implement steps to achieve greater jointness': PM Modi reviews security situation with armed forces

<p>New Delhi: Three months after Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the security situation with the top brass of the Indian armed forces and asked them to “swiftly implement concrete steps to achieve greater jointness” among the three services.</p><p>At the biennial combined commanders conference in Kolkata, the Prime Minister was briefed on the operational readiness in the context of the new normal created by Operation Sindoor – the 87 hours India-Pakistan conflict in May - and the future of warfare amidst the emerging technology and tactics.</p><p>He also reviewed the reforms implemented in the last two years, and the plan for the next two years, the Defence Ministry said in a statement without revealing what the PM had conveyed to the forces.</p><p>In line with 2025 being the ‘Year of Reforms’ in defence, he instructed the Ministry of Defence to swiftly implement concrete steps to achieve greater jointness, aatmanirbharta and innovation to meet future challenges and prevail against any eventuality.</p><p>Modi also unveiled the ‘Indian Armed Forces Vision 2047’ document.</p><p>The three-day apex level brain storming of top military leaders at the historic Fort William (now named Vijay Durg) – the headquarters of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army - is also being attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, three Service Chiefs and other senior officials of the Foreign and Defence ministries. The last CCS was held in Bhopal in 2023.</p>.PM Modi accuses Opposition of causing ‘demographic crisis’, says people worried for ‘honour of sisters, mothers’.<p>While the combined commanders conference was understood to have discussions on a draft proposal on theaterisation on the agenda, the Defence Ministry statement didn’t disclose any details on whether the issue came in the Prime Minister’s address.</p><p>The conference focuses on reforms, transformation and change and operational preparedness, reflecting the armed forces’ commitment to institutional reforms, deeper integration and technological modernisation, while sustaining a high level of multi-domain operational readiness.</p><p>The deliberations, according to the ministry, will seek to further strengthen the armed forces which are agile and decisive in an increasingly complex geo-strategic landscape. Rajnath will address the conference on Tuesday while Gen Chauhan, who has been tasked by the government to implement theaterisation, will speak on Wednesday.</p><p>The PM, who arrived in Kolkata on Sunday evening from Assam, left the city in the afternoon for Purnea in Bihar. This was Modi’s fourth visit to Bengal in the past five months and the second within a month.</p>