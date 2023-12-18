Is Bengal nurturing 'terror', asks BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Lalit Jha, an accomplice in the recent Parliament security breach incident, was found to have a Bengal connection. A few BJP leaders, last week, had held the ruling party responsible for the development, with one leader blaming it for creation of an ambience favourable for ultra-leftists. Jha, it was also alleged, had been in “close association” with a senior Trinamool politician.

The Trinamool saw such comments as an attempt by the BJP to “deflect” from the actual situation, by presenting an “anti-narrative”.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday, before leaving for Delhi, had mentioned that the incident is a security lapse, a serious matter, and should be investigated. She and said that “we” (referring to her party) refrain from making irresponsible comments.

She reiterated that efforts at spreading rumours and maligning Bengal have been consistent. Bengal doesn’t support any wrongdoing, she said.

Bratya Basu, senior minister in the state government, replying to Ghosh’s post, said that “throwing stones while residing in a glass house is your speciality!”.

Basu alleged that while “your” (referring to the BJP) track record on security is “dismal”. “Yet, your persistence with baseless statements is laughable!” he added.