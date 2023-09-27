Jadavpur University ragging: Arrested students not to enter campus till acquitted of charges

A senior faculty member who was present at the EC meeting said, "The initial decision was to disallow the entry of 30 senior boarders to the hostel but it was not finalised."

The 17-year-old Bengali honours student from Nadia had died after falling from the second floor balcony of the boys' main hostel on August 9 midnight, just four days after joining it as a guest of an ex-student who had been overstaying in the building for months. The fresher was rushed to a nearby hospital by the students and died there the next day.