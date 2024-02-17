Jyotipriya Mallick, arrested in Bengal 'ration scam', removed from minister's post

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Friday removed Jyotirpriya Mallick, behind bars for his alleged involvement in a multi-crore ration distribution scam, as the forest minister and allocated the department to Birbaha Hansda.
Hansda is the Minister of State for Forests and Self Help - Self Employment Group (Independent Charge).
The other portfolio of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction under Mallick was allocated to Partha Bhowmick, a senior official said.
Bhowmick is the Minister-in-charge of the Irrigation and Waterways Department.
The decision was taken as per the advice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the official said.
Governor C V Ananda Bose exercised his powers under Article 166(3) of the Constitution and relieved Mallick of his duties as minister with immediate effect, a source in the Raj Bhavan said.
In October last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Mallick under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the scam.