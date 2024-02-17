JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Jyotipriya Mallick, arrested in Bengal 'ration scam', removed from minister's post

The decision was taken as per the advice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the official said.
Last Updated 17 February 2024, 01:27 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Friday removed Jyotirpriya Mallick, behind bars for his alleged involvement in a multi-crore ration distribution scam, as the forest minister and allocated the department to Birbaha Hansda.

Hansda is the Minister of State for Forests and Self Help - Self Employment Group (Independent Charge).

The other portfolio of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction under Mallick was allocated to Partha Bhowmick, a senior official said.

Bhowmick is the Minister-in-charge of the Irrigation and Waterways Department.

The decision was taken as per the advice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the official said.

Governor C V Ananda Bose exercised his powers under Article 166(3) of the Constitution and relieved Mallick of his duties as minister with immediate effect, a source in the Raj Bhavan said.

In October last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Mallick under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the scam.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 February 2024, 01:27 IST)
India NewsWest BengalTMC

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT