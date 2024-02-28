JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Khalistani jibe at Sikh IPS officers shows 'real communal face' of BJP: Mamata

A Sikh IPS officer, who was deputed to prevent senior state BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, last week slammed saffron party activists for allegedly dubbing him a 'Khalistani'.
Last Updated 28 February 2024, 10:07 IST

Follow Us

Bankura: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the Khalistani jibe at a Sikh IPS officer in the state showed the 'real communal face' of the BJP.

"When they see a Sikh IPS officer wearing pagdi (turban), they call him Khalistani. This is their real communal face," she said, while addressing an official programme here.

A Sikh IPS officer, who was deputed to prevent senior state BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, last week slammed saffron party activists for allegedly dubbing him a 'Khalistani'.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, accompanying Adhikari, claimed that the police officer wasn't fulfilling his duties, but dismissed the allegation that BJP supporters called him a 'Khalistani'.

Banerjee alleged that several BJP-ruled states are copying the welfare schemes of her government.

"The BJP says we have not done any development for West Bengal. But the fact is that several states ruled by the saffron party are copying our projects," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 February 2024, 10:07 IST)
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeNorth 24 Parganas

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT