West Bengal Governor replaces conventional sign-off with 'Vande Mataram', urges people to embrace national song
Sharing the decision through the Lok Bhavan's official X handle, an official said the move was inspired by the enduring legacy and cultural significance of 'Vande Mataram', composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.
মাননীয় রাজ্যপাল সিদ্ধান্ত গ্রহণ করেছেন যে, ভবিষ্যতে তাঁর সকল পত্রালাপের শেষে ‘Yours sincerely’–এর পরিবর্তে ‘Vande Mataram’ ব্যবহার করা হবে। মাননীয় রাজ্যপাল সকলকে আহ্বান জানাচ্ছেন যাতে তাঁরা ‘Vande Mataram’–এর মর্ম ও মাহাত্ম্যকে নিজ নিজ জীবনে এবং দৈনন্দিন কার্যকলাপে যে কোনো…