West Bengal Governor replaces conventional sign-off with 'Vande Mataram', urges people to embrace national song

Sharing the decision through the Lok Bhavan's official X handle, an official said the move was inspired by the enduring legacy and cultural significance of 'Vande Mataram', composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 14:03 IST
Published 14 January 2026, 14:03 IST
