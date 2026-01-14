<p>Hazaribag: A couple was killed and another person injured in a blast at Habibinagar area in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag on Wednesday, police said.</p>.<p>The reason behind the explosion could not be immediately ascertained, and a forensic team has been rushed to the spot, they said.</p>.<p>"A husband and wife were killed in the blast at Habibinagar in Bara Bazar town outpost area," SDPO, Sadar, Amit Kumar Anand told PTI.</p>.<p>The blast occurred around 4 pm.</p>.<p>The injured person has been sent to Sadar Hospital, Hazaribag, he added.</p>