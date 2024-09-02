Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

LIVE
Doctor rape-murder case updates: TMC to boycott ABP Ananda, Republic, TV9 for anti-Bengal agenda; BJP slams move

Hello reader, the protests over the rape and murder of the doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar hospital continue, with artists and other notable people adding momentum to the demand for justice. Meanwhile, political mudslinging over the issue continues from both the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation and the saffron party. Even as Bengal rages, yesterday there were two more incidents of medical community members being subjected to sexual abuse at work. Track the latest updates on the R G Kar doctor's rape and murder case only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 September 2024, 03:40 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
03:0602 Sep 2024

TMC to boycott ABP Ananda, TV9, and Republic for anti-Bengal propaganda-driven agenda

03:0602 Sep 2024

Filmmakers, movie stars march with activists, students, medics to add momentum to protest

03:0602 Sep 2024

Amid furore, two more medical community members subjected to sexual abuse

09:1002 Sep 2024

Justice delayed is justice denied says TMC's Firhad Hakim

08:4002 Sep 2024

Watch | Protesters sing Arijit Singh's 'Aar Kobe' written for the Abhaya case

08:3602 Sep 2024

TMC to boycott ABP Ananda, TV9, and Republic for anti-Bengal propaganda-driven agenda

TMC statement

TMC statement

Credit: X/@SanghamitraLIVE

The state BJP unit has slammed this move as dictatorial and 'opposed to idea of free speech'.

08:3602 Sep 2024

Filmmakers, movie stars march with activists, students, medics to add momentum to protest

Award-winning actress-turned-filmmaker Aparna Sen, celebrity directors Srijit Mukhopadhyay and Birsa Dasgupta, singer Shovan Ganguly, movie stars like Swastika Mukherjee, Sudipta and Bidipta Chakraborty, Chaiti Ghosal, and Sohini Sarkar marched with the activists, youths, students and medics.

Read more

08:3602 Sep 2024

Amid furore, two more medical community members subjected to sexual abuse

- One patient has been accused of bad touch to a nurse in Ilambazar BPHC and has been arrested

- A lab technician has been arrested on a complaint of sexual molestation of a girl in Howrah District Hospital

The West Bengal police said.

Published 02 September 2024, 03:07 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkatasexual assault

Follow us on :

Follow Us