Doctor rape-murder case updates: TMC to boycott ABP Ananda, Republic, TV9 for anti-Bengal agenda; BJP slams move
Hello reader, the protests over the rape and murder of the doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar hospital continue, with artists and other notable people adding momentum to the demand for justice. Meanwhile, political mudslinging over the issue continues from both the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation and the saffron party. Even as Bengal rages, yesterday there were two more incidents of medical community members being subjected to sexual abuse at work. Track the latest updates on the R G Kar doctor's rape and murder case only with DH!
TMC to boycott ABP Ananda, TV9, and Republic for anti-Bengal propaganda-driven agenda
Filmmakers, movie stars march with activists, students, medics to add momentum to protest
Amid furore, two more medical community members subjected to sexual abuse
Justice delayed is justice denied says TMC's Firhad Hakim
Watch | Protesters sing Arijit Singh's 'Aar Kobe' written for the Abhaya case
The state BJP unit has slammed this move as dictatorial and 'opposed to idea of free speech'.
Filmmakers, movie stars march with activists, students, medics to add momentum to protest
Award-winning actress-turned-filmmaker Aparna Sen, celebrity directors Srijit Mukhopadhyay and Birsa Dasgupta, singer Shovan Ganguly, movie stars like Swastika Mukherjee, Sudipta and Bidipta Chakraborty, Chaiti Ghosal, and Sohini Sarkar marched with the activists, youths, students and medics.
Amid furore, two more medical community members subjected to sexual abuse
- One patient has been accused of bad touch to a nurse in Ilambazar BPHC and has been arrested
- A lab technician has been arrested on a complaint of sexual molestation of a girl in Howrah District Hospital
The West Bengal police said.
