Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Updates: ED searches on at residence of former R G Kar principal Sandip Ghosh's father

Hello, reader. The Enforcement Directorate is carrying out search operation in connection with R G Kar Medical College & Hospital financial irregularities case at several places in Kolkata and suburban areas including the residence of former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital - Sandip Ghosh's father, Satya Prakash Ghosh. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates on the case.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 September 2024, 03:01 IST

Highlights
08:1212 Sep 2024

08:1212 Sep 2024

08:1212 Sep 2024

08:1212 Sep 2024

"We have seen that a public meeting was organised by the state govt. MoS Health (West Bengal) Chandrima Bhattacharya was there, he said certain things including - that he wanted an open heart discussion with us. We are also waiting for that. It would be better and we have demanded that the discussion be live telecasted to maintain transparency... He said that he is disheartened, I want to say that he is disheartened while sitting in the AC room while we are here. We have all the discussion channels open, but our prerequisite conditions aren't unfair... We will continue our protest."

08:1212 Sep 2024

ED carries out searches at residence of former R G Kar principal Sandip Ghosh's father

Enforcement Directorate carrying out search operation in connection with RG Kar Medical College & Hospital financial irregularities case at several places in Kolkata and suburban areas including the residence of former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital - Sandip Ghosh's father, Satya Prakash Ghosh.

08:1212 Sep 2024

Junior doctors continue their protest over RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape-murder case at the Swasthya Bhavan

Published 12 September 2024, 02:42 IST
