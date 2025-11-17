<p>In India, most of the time, cab service applications make headlines for the wrong reasons, such as sexual harassment, and rude behaviour by the drivers. Also, we see drunk customers damaging vehicles and creating a ruckus in the street.</p><p>However, some customers, despite the driver being good, file false cases for social media fame and bring disrepute to the company.</p><p>To curb false complaint threats, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/uber-set-to-launch-intercity-motorhome-service-in-bengaluru-3759048">Uber</a> has started a pilot programme where drivers can record video of the ride.</p>.Uber set to launch intercity motorhome service in Bengaluru.<p>The in-app ride video recording pilot feature initially started in Delhi earlier this year in May, and since then, it has been expanded to 10 cities, including Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune, <a href="https://techcrunch.com/2025/11/13/uber-quietly-pilots-in-app-video-recording-for-drivers-in-india/">reported</a> <em>Techcrunch</em>.</p><p>The customer will also get the in-app notification that the ride is being video recorded for security purposes.</p><p>This potential game-changing feature can help with gathering evidence to dispute redressal privately with just the customer and the company. If required, this can be taken to the court for speedy justice.</p><p>The company has noted that the video recording is fully encrypted and is stored on-device, and cannot be accessed even by Uber, unless a user chooses to share it as part of a safety report. </p><p>If there is no untoward incident, the video gets automatically deleted after a week.</p><p>The in-app video recording was introduced in the US in 2022 and later in Brazil. Soon, it will be made available in India in the coming months. </p>.Explained | Time to shift from Ola, Uber culture? 'Bharat Taxi' India's first cooperative cab service: All you need to know before you switch.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>