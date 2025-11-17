Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Uber testing in-app video recording option for drivers in India

The in-app ride video recording initially started in Delhi earlier this year in May, and since then, it has been expanded to 10 cities.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 08:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 08:13 IST
Business NewsTechnologyTechnology NewsSexual HarassmentDH TechUbertaxi driverApp-based taxi aggregatorstaxi driverstaxicab driversTaxi aggregators

Follow us on :

Follow Us